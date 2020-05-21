MSP Investigates Possible Murder-Suicide in Cheboygan County

State police got a call from a man in Cheboygan County on Thursday saying he murdered his wife and was going to kill himself.

Troopers responded to Otsego Road in Wilmot Township around 11:30 a.m. but no one was answering at the home.

A bomb squad was called to help get inside.

Once they got in, police found both the 79-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife dead.

They say they have not figured out a motive yet.

They add that the man was the caregiver for his wife who was allegedly suffering from dementia.