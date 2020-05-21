Michigan Reports 501 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 501 new cases of the coronavirus and 69 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 53,510 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,129 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday’s death count includes 31 deaths identified during a vital records review.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 53,009 confirmed cases with 5,060 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 15, 28,234 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Governor Whitmer is lifting some restrictions immediately and allowing more reopenings statewide on Tuesday.

Starting immediately, gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed anywhere as long as proper precautions are followed.

Starting on Tuesday, retail stores and auto showrooms across the state can open by appointment only and with safe distancing guidelines in place.

Next Friday, May 29, nonessential dental, medical and veterinary services can resume.

These are all statewide changes.

Only restaurants and office spaces in the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan have gotten the green light to open at midnight.

Even though Governor Gretchen Whitmer has given their region the O.K. to reopen retail, restaurants and bars, Mackinac Island is deciding to wait another weekend.

Mackinac Island now says it will wait till next Friday, May 29.

Ferries will also not run this weekend.

The island says they want to make sure they are prepared for everyone visiting and that every business follows the new protocols.

Odawa Casino in Mackinaw City is preparing to reopen Friday.

The casino announced they will be reopening the Mackinaw City location at 10 a.m. Friday with some changes.

They will be taking temperatures of both team members and guests before they enter.

Both guests and team members will be required to wear masks.

They will be practicing social distancing, including limited seating at slots.

The U.S. Department of Labor has released another weekly jobs report, saying another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

That brings the total number of jobs lost since the coronavirus pandemic began to nearly 39 million.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has officially topped 5 million.

It comes after new worldwide cases saw the biggest rise yet: 106,000 in a 24-hour period.

Of the 5 million global cases, 1.5 million are here in the U.S.

Still, all 50 states are now in some phase of reopening their economies.

