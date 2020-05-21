Michigan National Guard Assists in Midland Floods

The Michigan National Guard is assisting local emergency crews in Midland County to help in the flooding.

“We’re just going door to door to see what people need what we can do to help,” says Jerry Cole, fire chief of the Jerome Township Fire Department.

On Monday night, Cole says he got the call that the Edenville Dam was overflowing.

Then on Tuesday evening, it failed.

“I grew up in Sanford, my family has business right now down the street, I’ve seen floods bad flood, ‘86, 2017 and somehow you always think it’s going to be like that,” says Cole.

Cole says he never expected to see this in his hometown:

“Monday night we didn’t have that great of a flood or it wasn’t that extreme, but when it happened Tuesday, it was kind of a surreal experience.”

In less than two hours, his crew helped to evacuate more than 270 houses in Sanford along the Tittabawassee river.

“Anybody out there if you’re eve home and somebody knocks on your door and says you need to get out, listen to them,” says Cole.

On Thursday, with help from the Michigan National Guard, they’re helping to clean up the catastrophic mess left behind.

Capt. Andrew Layton, deputy state public affairs officer says, “Memmbers of the Michigan National Guard, we always say we’re always ready and always there to respond in a moments notice when called and I think this is another good example of our mission as Michiganders helping Michiganders.”