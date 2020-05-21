Michael Cohen to Serve Remaining Sentence At Home

President Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is set to be released from prison Thursday.

That’s according to a person familiar with the case who says Cohen is expected serve the rest of his sentence at home.

His early release comes as the coronavirus continues to spread through the prison system.

Cohen was sentenced to three years behind bars in Dec. of 2018.

He’s charged with lying to Congress and making hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

They both claim they had affairs with the president, which President Donald Trump denies.