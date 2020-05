Man in Critical Condition After ATV Crash in Chippewa County

State police say they found a man who was unconscious after an ATV crash in Chippewa County Wednesday night.

Troopers say the man was driving an ATV, lost control and crashed into a tree.

State police say the driver was not wearing an helmet.

He was air lifted to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids and is in critical condition.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.