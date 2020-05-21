Mackinac Island Will Not Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Even though Governor Gretchen Whitmer has given their region the O.K. to reopen retail, restaurants and bars, Mackinac Island is deciding to wait another weekend.

The island is technically part of Mackinac County, even though it sits several miles away from the county mainland.

Earlier this week, Governor Whitmer said Mackinac County and every other county in the Upper Peninsula could reopen their retail businesses May 22.

Mackinac Island now says it will wait till next Friday, May 29.

Ferries will also not run this weekend.

The island says they want to make sure they are prepared for everyone visiting and that every business follows the new protocols.