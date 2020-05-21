Judge Rules in Favor of Barber Who Defied Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Orders

On Thursday, a judge ruled in favor of a downstate barber shop who defied the governor’s orders and opened up his shop.

The health department used photos and an affidavit from Michigan’s chief medical executive as evidence against Karl Manke.

A Shiawassee County Judge said the health department failed to show that Manke’s shop was a threat to public health.

The judge also pointed out that police could have arrested Manke if they believed his shop was causing harm.

Barber shops and hair salons are still closed throughout the state under Governor Whitmer’s executive orders.