Hook & Hunting: Grand Traverse Bay Lake Trout Limit

Fishermen on Grand Traverse Bay are now able to catch more lake trout.

There was a limit of just one lake trout per day during 2019.

That was after the DNR says the harvest limit was exceeded in 2018.

The limit is now at two lake trout per angler per day, a change the DNR hopes has anglers excited.

“It’s great news for them. It’s really tough to only go out and only catch one fish, you’re wasting a lot of gas and a lot of money to go out and do that so they were getting their one fish quick last year and then having to switch to other species,” said Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator with the Michigan DNR Fisheries Division.

The DNR says it is critical fishermen stick to the lake trout limit.