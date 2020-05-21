Gov. Whitmer Requests Federal Aid for Midland County Flooding

Midland County residents are finally able to see the damage caused by recent flooding.

A 2,000 acre lake drained in an hour, causing a 500-year flood that threatened more than 10,000 residents in Midland County.

The Edenville Dam was the first to rupture Tuesday afternoon and water from Wixom Lake spilled and magnified the force of the Tittabawassee River.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now asking for President Donald Trump to approve federal aid.

The help would go to getting rid of debris, putting in mobile bridges to help first responders get to flooded areas, sand bags and other areas of need.

Governor Whitmer says she would also take President Trump on a tour of the damage, but that has not yet been planned.