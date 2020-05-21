Gov. Whitmer Announces Additional State Re-Engagement Plans

Another press conference with Governor Gretchen Whitmer Thursday morning and another big announcement as Michigan’s economy slowly reengages.

“The data has shown that all regions of Michigan are ready for us to take this small step forward,” says Gov. Whitmer.

It still won’t be the way they’re used to but with new executive orders signed by Whitmer Thursday, several sectors of the economy are getting the green light. Including retail stores and auto showrooms on Tuesday.

“But on an appointment only basis, provided that the store is limited to 10 customers at any one time,” says Whitmer, “The congregation of people inside is what’s so dangerous and that’s why appointment only gives us the ability to start to re-engage the sector of our economy.”

Starting next Friday, May 29, non-essential medical, dental and veterinary services can resume.

“When you talk about the health care of people like optometry appointments, dentistry appointments or kids with big tonsils,” says Whitmer, “So not an immediate emergency but something that’s important that can impact your health if you don’t take care of it.”

It’s a big step but there’s still a long way to go and the Stay-at-Home order only has a week left.

“This also means that we will have another short term temporary extension of the Safer At Home order,” says Whitmer, “It will likely be necessary.”

Also included, effective immediately, Michiganders can gather in groups of ten or less. Anywhere, anytime, just in time for the long weekend.

“You can take the boat out, you can have a beer, you can grill up some burgers,” says Whitmer, “But please remember to stay safe.”

While these moves are statewide, Regions 8 and 6, the Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan are still the only areas allowing restaurant and office space work though.

That starts Friday morning at 12:01.