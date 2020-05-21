Gladwin Co. Asks Residents to Remove Boats for Dam Inspections

Officials in Gladwin County issued an order Thursday morning to have water levels lowered in Secord and Smallwood lakes, and the Tittabawassee River.

The goal is to allow crews to inspect the dams owned by Boyce Hydro.

People living in the area are being asked to remove their boats from the bodies of water within the next three days.

It’s not clear yet when the water levels will be returned to normal. Gladwin County says that depends on any need for repairs after the inspections are completed.