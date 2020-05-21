Fire Forces Evacuation East of Grayling

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says there is a fire east of Grayling near Stephan Bridge Road and Shaw Park Road.

They say that an evacuation is in progress and to stay out of the area.

Officials say all fire units in the county are active.

If you need to evacuate you can go to the Grayling High School Gym.

The gym is located at 1135 N Old 27, Grayling, Michigan 49738.

The fire is still very active and it is covering around 100 acres of land.

The emergency operation center is open and active.

