COVID-19 Q&A With Munson Healthcare’s Executive Director of Women’s & Children’s Service

Mary Schubert, executive director of Women’s and Children’s Services for Munson Healthcare, joined Whitney Amann to answer your COVID-19 questions.

In this Q&A session, Whitney and Mary discussed what expectant moms are experiencing during this pandemic, what Munson hospitals are doing to keep women and babies safe, and the influx of patients from downstate at the onset of the coronavirus crisis.