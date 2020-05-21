Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Tops 5 Million Worldwide

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has officially topped 5 million.

It comes after new worldwide cases saw the biggest rise yet: 106,000 in a 24-hour period.

Of the 5 million global cases, 1.5 million are here in the U.S.

Still, all 50 states are now in some phase of reopening their economies.

But The White House Coronavirus Task Force is promising states will have better access to widespread testing.

“Our goal to find the asympomtatics,” Dr. Deborah Birx said. “To really help every state identify where clusters came from historically and going for those clusters, and identifying them early.”

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released a detailed roadmap this week for states to begin reopening.

A crucial aspect of those guidelines, states should only open if coronavirus cases have gone down for two weeks.

However, cases are up in at least 18 states.