Clare Public Schools says they’re taking steps to be ready for next school year.

Based off of state-wide budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic, they’re planning for a worst case scenario.

This would be as much as $1,000 less per student, which adds up to a total loss of $1.6 million.

The district says up to 11 staff members could retire who would not be replaced.

They say layoffs are also another option.