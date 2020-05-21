Clare Co. Officials Work to Clean Oil Spill in Winterfield Twp.

On Thursday night, crews in Clare County are working to clean up an oil spill in Winterfield Township.

Clare Emergency Manager Jerry Becker says an underground well head fractured near the intersection of Forest and Patridge roads overnight on Monday.

That sent 55 barrels of oil into Whiskey Creek which flows into the Muskegon River.

Becker says clean-up crews acted quickly and have the situation under control.

“They boomed it off and they have multiple booms in the river. You know the absorbent kind. Then they have had vac trucks in there the last 2-3 days,” said Becker.

No oil has made it to the Muskegon River.