City of Gladwin Decides Whether to Restore Community Center or Build Pavilion

Water overflow from the Chappel Dam on Monday flooded parts of the City of Gladwin.

One of the hardest hit areas was the Gladwin Community Center.

The city says this isn’t the first time the center has flooded.

Last year they spent nearly $80,000 renovating the center after it flooded in 2018.

On Monday the center saw three to four feet of water damage.

Now the city is wondering if the building is worth another renovation.

Darlene Jungman, mayor of the City of Gladwin, says “It almost makes me want to cry because we put a lot of work into that building to fix it up so that we could rent it out and make it nice for the community and now it’s just terrible.”

The park commission is looking at building a metal pavilion in its place.