3 Face Drug Charges in Grand Traverse Co. After Home Search

Detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team say they’ve arrested three people on several drug charges in Grand Traverse County.

Detectives searched a home in Grawn earlier this month after getting tips about drug activity there.

They say they found Dustin Drake, Crystal Enriquez and Christian Brooks inside the home—along with meth, heroin and a gun.

Drake was arrested for having and delivering meth, having heroin, and maintaining a drug house.

Enriquez and Brooks were also arrested for having meth, and Drake and Enriquez both face felony firearm charges.

Detectives say they also searched a home in Interlochen, where they found four people inside with multiple drugs, including meth.