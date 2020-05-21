120 Acre Brush Fire Contained East of Grayling

On Thursday evening first responders blocked off all traffic going north at M-72 and Stephan Bridge Road, just East of Grayling.

Crawford County Police say one building was destroyed but they did manage to save a camper.

The DNR brought in Air Tanker Support to hell put out the flames.

No one was injured but resident living nearby were evacuated to the Grayling High School Gym.

Superintendent of Crawford AuSable School District, Justin Guesing, said, “They we’re requiring about 100 families to evacuate and were requesting the use of one of our gymnasiums so we immediately opened our high school gymnasium and got it ready in case anybody needed temporary shelter.”

Around 8:45 p.m on Thursday the DNR announced the flames were contained and people could safely return home.

Crawford County Police say people in the area may noticed smoke lingering in the area for two to three days.