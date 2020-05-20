Traverse City Police Looking for Missing Woman With Dementia

Traverse City police need help finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

The Traverse City Police Department says they are looking for 72-year-old Barbara Wirth Faja.

Police say she was last seen around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon leaving Cordia on Cottageview Drive. She was wearing black leggings, a gray hooded sweatshirt and bright orange shoes.

Traverse City Police say Barbara enjoys walking the trails near the Grand Traverse Commons or downtown.

If you see her, call central dispatch at 231-922-4550.