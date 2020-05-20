Traverse City Financial Advisor Offers Advice for Recent College Graduates

Recent college graduates are likely in their first weeks of a new job or starting the hunt for one.

9&10 News sat down with a financial advisor in Traverse City to find out what steps these recent graduates should take.

He says it’s important to put part of those first paychecks into savings and establish an emergency fund.

That’s when it’s time to take the next financial steps of starting a new job.

“Once you feel like you have that established get working on retirement savings. Someday, I know it’s hard to think about at this point but 30-40 years down the road, you’re going to want to retire, you’re most likely not going to want to work forever,” said Art Canfield, a Senior Partner and Financial Advisor at Centennial Wealth in Traverse City.

It’s also a good idea to use mobile aps or a spreadsheet to track spending a plan how to tackle debt like student loans.