TrainingMask Donates Face Masks to Essential Workers

One northern Michigan company is helping frontline workers get their hands on much needed personal protective equipment.

TrainingMask in Cadillac has been donating face masks to first responders and other essential workers.

The company started making face masks to help athletes train by limiting air flow.

Now, the founder says it’s only right for them to lend a helping hand while people are struggling.

The PPE I feel it’s more important to get it into people’s hands than it is to get a payment so that’s why we do the donations. We want to make sure that everybody is protected and moving forward and feel that they are safe within the workplace,” said CEO Casey Danford.

TrainingMask has already donated more than 20,000 face masks to frontline workers.