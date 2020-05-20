The Four Sessions: Rachael & Zak Perform Cover of ‘Angelo’s’ by Dick Siegel

Siblings born and raised in Cadilac – Rachel Davis & Zak Bunce – currently collaborated on a fun cover of ‘Angelo’s’ by Dick Siegel. They are miles apart, but this didn’t stop them from making this cool, virtual duet.

