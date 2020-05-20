TCAPS Selects Dr. Vanwagoner as Next Superintendent

The new superintendent for Traverse City Area Public Schools has been selected.

On Tuesday night, the TCAPS Board of Education unanimously chose Dr. John Vanwagoner to be the next TCAPS Superintendent.

The district began looking for a new super last fall.

Earlier this week, the school board held virtual meetings with the two candidates to discuss their 100 day plans for the district.

Dr. Vanwagoner is the current superintendent at Alpena Schools.

The next step is to go over contracts with Dr. Vanwagoner.

The vote to ratify the contract will be on June 8.