TCAPS Expected to Announce New Superintendent Virtually

Traverse City Area Public Schools is in the final stages of their superintendent search.

TCAPS began looking for a new superintendent last fall, and on Wednesday night they are expected to make a decision on who they want to hire.

Two candidates remain in the running for the TCAPS superintendent position.

Earlier this week, the school board held virtual meetings with the two candidates to discuss their 100 day plans for the district.

The board is set to announce their choice Wednesday at 6 p.m. via their website.