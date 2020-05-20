TCAPS Board Votes News Superintendent

After months of searching, the Traverse City Area Public School Board met this evening to vote on a new superintendent.

The unanimously chose Dr. John VanWagoner for the position.

He is the superintendent for the Alpena Public Schools and the TCAPS Board says his Northern Michigan Knowledge is what made him a front runner.

“His familiarity with the state politics and politicians simply means that he’s got a shorter learning curve,” said Board Trustee, Benjamin McGuire.

They say the district needs a candidate that can hit the ground running.

TCAPS Board Treasurer, Matt Anderson says, “In this time of financial crisis ya know we need someone who can hit the ground running so to speak. He gave us very concrete answers how we can mitigate that going forward.”

VanWagoner says right now schools need to have a strategy and should be working with lawmakers.

“We don’t know exactly what the future holds come September,” said VanWagoner. “We really have to work very closely with all of our state and federal legislators to talk about the financial strategies they have.”

On Tuesday VanWagoner Laos out his 100 Day Plan for the district.

Board members say his initiative will help TCAPS get back on its feet.

“He shines in terms of his financial strategies and leading the district there,” said McGuire

VanWagoner says even though there are many obstacles in front of him, he is excited to help TCAPS take the next step.