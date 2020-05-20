SOS Benson Responds to President Trump’s Tweet

Earlier this week, the Secretary of State announced they’d be sending out absentee voter applications for the fall elections.

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted his opposition of the plan.

This week Michigan’s Secretary of State announced they’d be sending absentee voter applications for every voter in the August and November election.

President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that Michigan would be sending ballots out.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded to the President saying that they would be sending applications, not ballots.

President Trump corrected that portion of his tweet Wednesday afternoon, but stuck by his sentiment, saying this was done “illegally,” “without authorization” by a “rouge” Benson and he could even withhold federal funding because of it.

Benson says as chief election officer in the state she not only has the authority, but…

“We have a responsibly to ensure everyone has equal access to the vote,” Benson said.

She says part of her job includes battling misinformation.

“And so this is no different, I will push back on any attempt of anyone with a platform, using their platform to confuse voters or misinform anyone about what’s happening in Michigan,” Benson said.

9&10 News talked with Bear Creek Township Clerk Emma Kendziorski on how the process works.

It starts with the application, which they use to verify the signature on the ballot.

“If a ballot comes back and the signature doesn’t match what we have on file for you, that ballot is not counted because it wasn’t you who voted it,” Kendziorski said.

Even if you send it in early…

“No ballots are open until Election Day, 7am,” Kendziorski said. “So, your ballot is going to be in a secure location.”

And you don’t’ have to vote absentee.

“No matter what, there will still be an in-person option in August and November,” Benson said.