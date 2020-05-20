Sault Ste. Marie Bar Celebrates 100 Years In Business

A Sault Ste. Marie bar celebrated a milestone on Wednesday.

They have been in business for 100 years.

The Alpha Bar was opened by two brothers, Frank and Nick Kritselis, on May 20, 1920.

They are the grandfather and great uncle of the current owner’s.

City leaders presented them with a city and state proclamation recognizing their 100 years in business.

The bar itself, has gone through many changes over the years.

“We kind of restored it somewhat to the way it was to when it was originally built. We have the original blueprints to the building. So we kinda went off that, but not exactly, but you know, close to what it was,” said Stathi Kritselis.

The Alpha Bar is expected to be open for business once again next Tuesday.