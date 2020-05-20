Sanford Family Watches Boats, Houses Float Down Tittabawassee River

Thousands of people have had to evacuate their houses after two catastrophic dam failures along the Tittabawassee River.

In Stanford, water level reached as high as Jessica Riggs back deck. It was a devastating event that the Riggs family says just keeps hitting them.

“Within five minutes we started seeing pontoon boats, decks, barns, propane tanks and it just kept coming and the water kept rushing,” says Jessica Riggs.

Riggs says she’s never seen anything like last night’s floods. The water, pulling debris through her grandparents’ lawn, destroying the landscape.

“The whole porch was under water. Their shed is completely turned over. Both of the docks are pretty much lifted. They had a jets ski right there, I don’t see it anymore,” says Riggs.

Saying at one point, she couldn’t even see the roofs of the houses on the other side of the lake.

“Very sad for other people because we were very fortunate because our house is up on a hill,” says Riggs.

However, it wasn’t just her grandparents’ house she was worried about:

“I was also scared because it was heading towards Midland because my mom is there in the hospital.”

Jessica’s mother has been fighting COVID-19 for more than a month at Midland Hospital.

“Last night the backup generators weren’t working so they had to evacuate the whole hospital,” says Riggs. “She was one of the last patients that left and she got on a helicopter at 3am and we haven’t heard since from her.”

Riggs says now, she’s in need of some hope:

“Low on energy, low on hope. But i still pray to god every day that he’s going to make my family get through this because i know that there’s other families that lost their whole house and everything,”