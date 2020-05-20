Re-purposing and Getting Creative with Wine Corks

When you open a bottle of wine, make sure to hold onto the cork! That’s because they can be repurposed into creative crafts and home décor. Plus, they can be conversation pieces and even turned into DIY gifts for loved ones.

Melissa Smith walks us through a few of her at home cork crafts she’s created and shows how simple the steps can be. All you need are wine corks, a hot glue gun, some glass vases, a screwdriver and chopsticks, or some sort of plastic or wooden skewers.

To see the steps for creating the cork crafts, check out the video posted above.