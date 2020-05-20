Problems with Edenville Dam Known for Years

Concerns surrounding the Edenville Dam have been a discussion for a long time.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says it’s been a problem for more than 15 years.

Boyce Hydro took control of the Edenville Dam and its federal license in 2004.

In 2017, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filed an order requiring Boyce to make a number of changes to ensure the dam could safely withstand possible flooding.

The commission says the dam’s ability to handle extra water in case of flooding was not up to snuff.

They say it could only handle about 50% of the probable maximum flood, or PMF.

A report from the commission says Boyce did not make the needed changes and in September, 2018 the commission issued an order giving them 15 days to stop operations.

Days later, both Boyce Hydro and the Lake Association filed motions to stay the order.

The U.S. Court of Appeals denied the motion to stay, because they say arguments from both groups did not demonstrate irreparable harm that is, “both certain and great, actual and not theoretical.”

Boyce argued the loss of the license would hurt their ability to make money, but the commission decided it would not hurt the company’s overall ability to survive.

They say that alone does not constitute irreparable harm.

The report also shows Boyce Hydro said without the license and the ability to generate power from the dam, water flow will need to run over spillways where there is already significant deterioration.

Boyce said that would cause even more damage and public safety concerns.

Still, the FERC revoked the license and reiterated Boyce Hydro’s 14 year history of refusing to comply with major aspects of its license.

Fast forward to January, 2020 and the Four Lakes Task Force signed an agreement to buy the Edenville, Sanford, Secord, and Smallwood dams for almost $9.5 million.

The group’s website says the title for the Edenville dam will transfer no later than 2024, so technically Boyce Hydro still owns the dam.

The task force has filed for a preliminary permit to get a new license for the Edenville Dam, but that could take years.