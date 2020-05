Dog lovers this could be the perfect day to consider adopting a new four-legged friend.

May 20 is National Rescue Dog day.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

To celebrate the special day, think about adopting or fostering some of them.

And if you’re not able to adopt right now, you can still get in the spirit by donating to your local animal shelter.