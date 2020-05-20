MTM On The Road: The Cherry Capital Cycling Club Encourages Solo Rides for The Ride of Silence

The Ride of Silence is an international ride that takes place all around the world.

It happens every year on May 20 at 7 p.m. to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed while riding on a public road.

The Cherry Capital Cycling Club hosts a group ride each year, but has had to make some changes to follow social distancing guidelines.

This year, they’re encouraging solo rides or to ride with those you live with.

You can send your photos to the Cherry Capital Cycling Club at safetyandeducation@cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org, to be included in this year’s photo book.

The mission of the ride is to honor those who have passed, raise awareness for cyclists and encourage everyone to share the road.

Norte and TART Trails are sponsoring this event, along with the Filling Station in Traverse City.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie are talking to the The Cherry Capital Cycling Club to tell us more about this year’s event.