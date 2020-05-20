MSP Troopers Honor 99 Year Old Veteran

Michigan State Police arranges a birthday driveby on Wednesday to celebrate a veteran from Traverse City.

Ray Weber is a World War 2 Army Veteran.

He turned 99 years s on on Wednesday.

The Michigan State Police and the Elmwood Fire Department were able to rally trucks, ambulances and motorcycles to surprise Ray.

One state trooper said Ray is a true legend and an inspiration to the community.

“Not only is he an amazing person, he’s a veteran and when you think of the greatest generation, you think of Ray Weber,” said trooper David Prichard.

Friends and family came by to give Ray cards and posters for his big day.