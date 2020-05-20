Michelle Cooks: Cherry Broccoli Salad

Michelle is throwing out the traditional salad and serving up a side dish that is sure to please your senses. In this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’, she combines broccoli, cherries, and a delicious dressing into a ‘kid-friendly’ meal. This recipe is another Michigan inspired dish from the West Michigan Cooks: At Home online cookbook.

Ingredients

• Bacon – 1 pound

• Chopped Broccoli – 6 cups

• Red Onion – 1 small finely chopped

• Dried Cherries – 1 cup

• Mayonnaise – 1 cup

• White Sugar – 1⁄2 cup

• White Vinegar – 2 Tbsp

• Walnuts – 4 ounces chopped

Directions

1. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices and cool. Chop or crumble bacon.

2. Mix broccoli, bacon, red onion, and dried cherries in a bowl.

3. Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together in a bowl; stir dressing into broccoli mixture until evenly coated.

4. Cover bowl and refrigerate for flavors to blend, about 1 hour. Stir in walnuts prior to serving.

Today’s ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.