Michelle Cooks: Cherry Broccoli Salad
Michelle is throwing out the traditional salad and serving up a side dish that is sure to please your senses. In this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’, she combines broccoli, cherries, and a delicious dressing into a ‘kid-friendly’ meal. This recipe is another Michigan inspired dish from the West Michigan Cooks: At Home online cookbook.
Ingredients
• Bacon – 1 pound
• Chopped Broccoli – 6 cups
• Red Onion – 1 small finely chopped
• Dried Cherries – 1 cup
• Mayonnaise – 1 cup
• White Sugar – 1⁄2 cup
• White Vinegar – 2 Tbsp
• Walnuts – 4 ounces chopped
Directions
1. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices and cool. Chop or crumble bacon.
2. Mix broccoli, bacon, red onion, and dried cherries in a bowl.
3. Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar together in a bowl; stir dressing into broccoli mixture until evenly coated.
4. Cover bowl and refrigerate for flavors to blend, about 1 hour. Stir in walnuts prior to serving.
