Man Arrested for Traverse City H&R Block Break-In

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office caught a suspect accused of taking more than $1,000 from a Traverse City H&R Block

Back in February, someone stole $1,100 from the safe at H&R Block on Chums Corner.

Grand Traverse County prosecutors charged Adrian Swain with breaking and entering and breaking a safe.

They say Swain is a habitual offender and currently in the Muskegon County Jail on unrelated charges.

Grand Traverse County deputies are now working with west Michigan law enforcement to investigate similar incidents on that side of the state.