Healthy Living: Spotting Lung Lesions

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer.

More people die from it than any other cancer. People who smoke are most at risk of getting it, but you don’t have to be a smoker to get lung cancer.

Now, a new procedure is helping diagnose lung cancer early, increasing the odds of beating this deadly disease.

Courtney Hunter explains how in Healthy Living.

The Cleveland Clinic team’s first 20 cases using microcoil localization has a 100% success rate in retrieving the lesion with clear margins, meaning no cancer cells were detected at the outer edge of the removed tissue.

85% of lung cancers are diagnosed at stage four, meaning that they have metastasized somewhere else in the body.

Dr. Raymond is optimistic that widespread use of microcoil localization will help doctors find more lung cancer before it gets a chance to spread.