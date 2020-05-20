Gov. Whitmer Visits Flood Site In Midland County

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County Tuesday night and Wednesday traveled to the disaster site for an aerial tour and to speak with local leaders.

“What I can tell you is what you already know, you’ve seen the pictures,” says Whitmer, “It’s devastating.”

The Tittabawasee River continued to rise Wednesday as it took over parts of downtown Midland.

“This is going to be hard,” says Whitmer, “We are anticipating several feet of water across this area.”

Maybe the most frustrating part of this disaster for Governor Whitmer is it may have been avoidable. Inspectors flagging the Edenville Dam as insufficient two years ago. Nothing done about it before it gave way Tuesday.

“The initial read out is that this was a known problem for a while,” says Whitmer, “That’s why it’s important that we do our due diligence and then we take our action that’s merited.”

The state is offering what help it can to those evacuated and hit hardest but Michigan is already strapped from COVID-19 battles.

“On top of this 100-year event, we have a 500-year event in a flood that is absolutely devastated a lot of families,” says Whitmer.

The state’s budget already underwater, as well as thousands of homes now.

“That’s why we are going to be very aggressive about getting help from our federal partners,” says Whitmer.

The waters will begin to recede Wednesday night and then the rebuild can begin, from a safe social distance.

“It is a tough time to be sure but we are going to get through this,” says Whitmer, “I know that tough times don’t last but tough people do.”

Whitmer also announced there have been no known deaths due to this disaster, another accomplishment she chalked up to the immediate response by the community.