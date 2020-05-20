Flooding Closes US-10 From Clare to Midland

The flooding in Midland County is affecting two highways, including several miles of US-10.

Both lanes of US-10 are closed from Clare to Midland.

The closure starts in Isabella County at the intersection with US-127 and ends in Midland County at the US-10 business route.

And M-30, south of Sanford and the Titawabasee River, is closed because of flooding. That highway, also known as Meridian Road, is closed between Saginaw Road and M-20.

This comes after Midland City residents residing west of Eastman, south of US-10 have been asked to evacuate due to a dam collapse.