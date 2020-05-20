Edenville Family Comes Back to Home Destroyed by Flood

Two catastrophic dam failures along a the Tittabawassee River have forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

The Curtis Road Bridge that goes into Edenville collapsed. The damage left behind is devastating.

At one point the water was so high, that it took the foundation from under Kathy Murrow’s house.

“You can’t really believe what you’re seeing,” says Murrow.

Murrow just moved into her house off of the Tittabawassee River two months ago.

When she heard that the Edenville Dam failed, she hoped to ride out the waves.

“Oh it will be the basement and we’ll get a new furnace, a new water heater and we were pretty shocked to see that everything is just pretty much gone,” says Murrow.

She says she never expected the amount of damage that would happen:

“It was around seven, a police officer came over to us and says you’ve got to go now; and at that point I remember looking out and seeing the water come to the bottom of the basement and I knew then, yeah it’s probably not going to be good.”

Murrow returned to no windows or doors and her back-deck grill in her front yard.

“Nothing’s kind of in the room it started in so you just kind of make a rhyme or reason of what could have happened, but you just can’t.”

However, Murrow says the damages to her home is nothing compared to her neighbors across the street:

“Their house is totally gone, apparently, they just built the barn that was over there this last summer. Gone, everything they’ve had is, yeah, it’s gone.”

With all of the damage to her home, Murrow says she’s just trying to stay strong:

“I’m sure we’ll get it figured out.”

Murrow, like many homeowners here, says she is unsure what she’ll be able to salvage or keep.

She just moved in here two month ago, but even lifelong residents are trying to figure out the next steps.