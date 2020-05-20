CDC Releases Reopening Guidelines, Capital Hill Digests Testimony on Economy

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for reopening the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as government-mandated stay-at-home orders are being eased across the country.

The 60-page report details steps the CDC suggests the U.S. takes as it moves away from those stay-at-home orders.

It includes a detailed road map on how schools, restaurants, transit and child care facilities should safely reopen.

But many state officials like Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine are saying just because they’re easing up on restrictions, doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

“We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations. This is a new phase in our battle against the virus,” DeWine said.

The last states to relax their rules were Massachusetts and Connecticut this week.

Despite the reopenings, as of Tuesday, at least 17 states reported a rise in daily case rates.

And with every state in the country now beginning to reopen, leaders in the nation’s capital are shifting their focus to America’s economic recovery.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified remotely before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.

They faced questions from lawmakers about the Cares Act. That’s the historic $2.2 trillion emergency relief package.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary, said, “It is so important to begin bringing people back to work in a safe way.”

The hearing highlighted the delicate balance between the health of Americans and the health of the economy

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said, “How many workers should give their lives to increase the GDP or the Dow by 1,000 points?”

To that, Mnuchin replied, “No workers should give their lives to do that, mister senator, and I think your characterization is unfair.”

Powell and Mnuchin pledged to launch the main street lending program by the end of the month.

The program is aimed at extending billions of dollars to small and mid-sized businesses.