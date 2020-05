Barbers to Offer Free Haircuts at Lansing Protest

Another protest is planned for Wednesday in Lansing, but this time protesters are bringing scissors.

A group of barbers plan to offer free haircuts on the Capitol lawn Wednesday afternoon.

It’s called ‘Operation Haircut.’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s unlikely salons will reopen next week because it’s impossible to social distance while cutting hair.

Protest organizers say people will be cutting hair, grooming dogs and offering massages.