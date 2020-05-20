American Red Cross Sets Up Shelter Locations to Assist During Flooding

The American Red Cross is responding to the floods.

They have set up shelters at the locations listed above.

The shelter at Midland High is in need of these items: paper towels and toiletries, pillows and pillow cases, snacks and food, and activities for kids.

Other communities being served include Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Saginaw Counties.

“Our hearts are with the residents in the Midland area. Every person who needs a Red Cross service this week and, in the months to follow, will receive the help they need,” said Mary Lynn Foster, Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross Michigan Region.

The shelter also says any volunteer is welcome.