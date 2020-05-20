10,000 Evacuate in Midland, City Warns Sewage Systems at Risk

Thousands of people are being forced from their homes in Midland County after some major flash flooding.

In Midland County, the Edenville Dam collapsed and the Sanford Dam started overflowing around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Midland County is now telling more residents to evacuate west, saying the dike on Poseyville broke loose. Residents on Ashby Road, near the DOW Poseyville Landfill, are being told to leave their homes and seek shelter.

The water is really starting to build up. Flooding has also prompted road closures in Gladwin and Midland counties.

Emergency crews were forced to shut down US-10 between Clare and Midland as they prepare for the dam there to fail.

Downtown Midland could be under about nine feet of water by Wednesday. Evacuation orders are in place for many spots in Midland County, forcing about 10,000 people from their homes.

Midland City Manager Brad Kaye says all the water will put sewage and water systems at risk, and shutdowns are possible.

“They will be inundated if we get these flood levels—if that takes place—there will be some of these systems that will have to be shut down,” he said. “The unfortunate part of that is there will be floods in the basement, there will be backups into basements for people in those particular areas.”

Right now, they predict the Tittabawassee River will crest around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Boyce Hydro, who was contracted to work on the Edenville Dam, was cited in a 2018 report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a failure to comply with license and regulatory requirements.

The report said the dam could only pass about 50% of the possible maximum flood.

Community members came together to form the Four Lakes Task Force to buy the Wixom, Sanford, Secord and Smallwood dams from Boyce for nearly $9.5 million in 2019.

They had hoped to begin dam repairs by the end of 2023.