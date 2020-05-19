United Way of Northwest Michigan Launches Cybercrime Victim Support

As new cybercrimes and scams become a larger threat to our information a new service is here to help.

The United Way of Northwest Michigan has launched the cybercrime victim support initiative adding to their 211 number.

So if you see something suspicious online, or fall victim to a cybercrime, you can call or text 211 to get help.

The United Way’s hotline will connect you with cyber security experts to help deal with the situation and get tips to prevent it in the future.

“We know that a lot of us are really vulnerable, a lot of us are working from home and online more than ever. And that’s where, if we see something fishy we encourage everyone to call in to 211 and get the help that they might need,” said President Seth Johnson.

