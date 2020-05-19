Sen. Rubio Named Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chair
Sen. Marco Rubio is taking over as acting chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
The role opened up when Sen. Richard Burr stepped down last week.
He is being investigated by the FBI for selling up to $1.7 million worth of stocks just before the market collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is currently in the final stages of a three-year bipartisan investigation into Russian election interference.