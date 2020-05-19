Pres. Trump Says he is Taking Hydroxychloroquine Despite FDA Warnings

President Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19 despite warnings from health officials not to.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat or prevent malaria and to treat autoimmune conditions.

Back in March, the president touted the medication as a “game changer” in treating coronavirus. But according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the medication does not work against COVID-19.

And it could cause heart problems.

During a press briefing Monday, President Trump continued to back the drug and announced he got the all-clear from his doctor to take it.

“It’s been around for 40 years. For malaria, for lupus, for other things. I take it. Frontline workers take it. A lot of doctors take it,” he said.

The Food and Drug Administration has said hydroxychloroquine should only be used to treat COVID-19 patients being monitored in a hospital.