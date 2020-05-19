Pres. Trump Letter Threatens to Pull WHO Funding

President Trump is threatening to permanently pull funding from the World Health Organization.

In a letter to the WHO director-general, the president said the organization’s mishandling of the pandemic has been costly for the world.

Last month, President Trump temporarily halted funding to the organization. At the time, he said the U.S. funds $400 million to the WHO each year, while China only contributes $40 million.

He added if the organization had done its job, the coronavirus would have been contained to China, where the outbreak originated.

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020