Part of E. Front Street Closed Due to Partial Building Collapse

E. Front Street in Traverse City is closed to pedestrians and vehicles due to a partial building collapse.

According to Grand Traverse 911, E. Front Street is closed from Boardman Ave. to Wellington St. while crews work to secure the building.

It happened on the 400 block of East Front Street at the site of what’s supposed to be the new Honor Bank building.

The four-story project was set to house lending offices for the bank, as well as retail space and other business offices.

Just before 9 a.m., a portion of the structure collapsed.

We’re told there were four injuries, one of them serious but not life-threatening.

One of the workers was partially pinned under some of the rubble, but we’re told no one was trapped or buried.

Two of the four workers were what the fire chief called “walking wounded” and all four were conscious and breathing when firefighters arrived.

The construction crew, REI, is evaluating the structure to see what needs to be done.

No comment yet from the contractor or the bank regarding the situation.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details.