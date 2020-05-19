N. Michigan Antique Flywheelers Club Cancels Tractor Show, Student Harvest Days

A Northern Michigan organization has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 events.

Northern Michigan Antique Flywheelers Club usually holds two big events every year.

The antique tractor show takes place at the end of July.

They also hold Student Harvest Days; inviting over 1,000 fourth grade students in Northern Michigan to learn about life more than 100 years ago.

Flywheelers President Bob Devol says the events can take months to plan, and so they had to make a tough decision.

“Usually we start getting ready for the show in March so we just kind of waited, hoping for the best, but it didn’t turn out that way,” he said. “There is a little benefit to it. This gives us all summer to work on our projects that we never get done, so maybe by next year we might have more of them done.”

Flywheelers says it looks forward to 2021.